Gord Is a New Single Player Dark Fantasy Adventure Strategy Game from ex CDPR Dev Stan Just

A new single player dark fantasy adventure strategy game titled Gord was announced today by Polish indie studio Covenant. Founded last year by Stan Just, a former CD Projekt RED and 11-bit Studios producer who previously worked on The Witcher 3 and The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Covenant is planning to release the game next year through Steam.

Gord, which is powered by Unreal Engine 4, may also launch on consoles eventually, though that will depend heavily on the success it'll get on PC.

Adventure strategy in a dark fantasy setting - Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn as they venture deep into forbidden lands and ensure the survival of your populace in a grim fantasy world inspired by Slavic folklore.

A unique city-builder with survival elements - Grow your gord from a humble settlement to a formidable fortress while your population is constantly at risk from enemy tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk in the surrounding woods.

AI-driven quest system to ensure lots of variety - Side quests and random encounters will send you off into the wilderness to hunt down legendary creatures, uncover secrets about the Ancients, or vanquish a nasty scourge.

Custom scenarios with procedural level generation - Choose from a variety of primary objectives, select the level size, the intensity of raids, the environment you’ll play in, the types of enemies you’ll face, starting resources, and even the severity of weather.