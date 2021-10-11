Google’s Pixel Pass is Company’s Answer to Apple One

It seems like Google does not just want to announce the Pixel 6 series. Sure, we know a lot about the device as both phones will go official on 19th October, later this month, and there have been numerous leaks that have already revealed so much about the phone. But a recent leak has surfaced, and it suggests that Google is working on a Pixel Pass that could come with the purchase of a new Pixel smartphone, including YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, and Google Fi.

Google Pixel Pass Looks a Lot Like Apple One But with Key Differences

The leak is coming from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who shared this leak on his Twitter. You can look at the images detailing what Pixel Pass is.

From its looks, the Pixel Pass looks like it is a definitive competitor to Apple's Apple One subscription. Apple One subscription is an all-in-one subscription service with primary Apple services for those who do not know. However, you can buy Apple One on its own. There are also various tiers offering more services and more iCloud storage as well.

From what we can see, the Pixel Pass brings three major components that a user will get. A Pixel smartphone, the company's primary first-party services, and extended warranty service. It can be purchased through Google Fi or carriers. A PIxel device is needed to be purchased simultaneously, and an option will be given to trade in an older phone. Users are also required to apply for financing.

The Pixel Pass is another significant indicator that Google does not want to slow down with the release of the Pixel 6 series. I am looking forward to seeing what else the search engine giant has to offer and whether you will be able to buy it on its own or not.