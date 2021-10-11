Google’s Tensor SoC for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to Be up to 80 Percent Faster, Leading to Faster App Loading & a More Responsive Device

Google shed some light on the Tensor chip during a previous announcement, stating that it will be focused on machine learning, and improve computational photography, but never cared to provide a sliver of information surrounding its performance. Thankfully, the latest leak mentions that the custom SoC will deliver up to 80 percent more performance, and while that sounds vague, we are here to clear up the confusion just a little bit.

Google Has Not Provided Any Direct Comparison With the Tensor, but It Could Be the Pixel 5’s Snapdragon 765G

We reported on an earlier leak, showing the Pixel 6’s landing pages, which was massive in its own right, because it provided nearly everything future potential customers needed to know about the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Of course, we are confident that we will stumble across more details before the official announcement, as well as when the first retail units are available, but let us go through Google’s claim of its Tensor delivering up to an 80 percent performance boost.

If you do not take our word for it, read the text below.

“Up to 80% faster performance, so apps load quicker and gaming is more responsive.3 Plus, it saves power so your battery lasts longer.”

That 80 percent performance gain metric is a difference that Google claims was based on internally conducted benchmark testing. This can mean that the surrounding environment was favorable for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to perform better while rocking that Tensor chip. For instance, both flagships could have been placed in a much cooler area, prevented the SoC from reaching its thermal limits, and as a result, performed better.

Google also has not mentioned which chipset it is comparing against that allowed the Tensor to achieve that 80 percent performance gain. Was it the Pixel 5’s Snapdragon 765G? We certainly hope it is because even though the Snapdragon 765G was Qualcomm’s mid-range offering from last year, it could perform in a satisfactory manner, and it sweetened the deal with its embedded 5G modem.

Then again, high-end specifications look nice on paper, but that does not narrate the whole story. For example, a chip might underperform in synthetic benchmarks but might exceed expectations by opening up apps faster, reducing loading times as a result, and delivering a much more fluid experience. That difference in app loading times could highlight the Tensor’s performance, and the real magic could be due to Google’s software optimization. After all, an in-house chip should provide more advantages than an ‘off the shelf’ part from Qualcomm.

Unfortunately, we are getting way ahead of ourselves, and we can only consider Google’s claims as legit when the first official Tensor performance results are here, so stay tuned.

News Source: Carphone Warehouse