Google Pixel Buds 2 Spotted at Bluetooth SIG; Spring 2020 Release Imminent

Samsung and Apple have done an excellent job of creating an ecosystem around its products. Google, on the other hand, is getting there but is lacking in certain areas. For example, it is woefully behind in its wireless earphone department. The original Pixel Buds are nearly three years old and are due for a much-needed refresh. It was supposed to make its debut this year alongside the Pixel 4, but Google decided to pull the plug on it (heh) at the last moment. The Pixel Buds 2 did show up later, but no release date was specified at that time.

The Pixel Buds 2 are have surfaced in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database ahead of their release, as spotted by 9to5Google. The report fairly scarce on the specifics and only has the following to say about it:

Google Pixel buds deliver rich audio, clear calls, and hands‑free help from the Google Assistant. They are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. The customized, secure fit while the ambient vent keeps you open to the world around you.

The listing shows its model numbers as G1007 and G1008. No, that doesn't mean two variants, they are merely separate serial numbers for the case and earphones. Another interesting aspect of the Pixel Buds 2is that it uses a chip made by Bestechnic instead of Qualcomm. Furthermore, it won't come with Active Noise Cancellation either.

The Pixel Buds 2 are Bluetooth 5-ready and will come with a charging case. It will retail at around the $170 mark. We can also expect up to five hours of battery life, instant access to Google Assistant, and sweat/dust/water resistance. If things go smoothly, we can expect Google to officially release the Pixel Buds 2 at I/O this year. The original Pixel Buds were marketed as a Babel Fish that could translate conversations in real-time. It'll be interesting to see what Google has in store for us this time around.

