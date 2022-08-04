Menu
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to Feature Ceramic Body, Tensor 2 Chip, Along With Similar Camera Layout That Includes 50MP Main Sensor

Omar Sohail
Aug 4, 2022
Google may switch to a ceramic body for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, according to information shared by a tipster. However, other areas of the flagship series are expected to remain the same, as you will soon find out.

All Pixel 7 Models to Be Mass Produced in China, Tipster Also Provides Some Information Regarding the Foldable Pixel

Coming to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro first, Digital Chat Station has stated on Weibo that ‘Google’s two new flagships are made in China by Foxconn’, implying the aforementioned models. As we have seen in the company’s previous teaser, both smartphones are expected to feature the same design, with the top-centered punch-hole camera at the front, along with a 2K resolution, but this time, with a ceramic body.

Related Story
Pixel 7 Launch Date May Have Finally Been Leaked

Assuming Google chooses a ceramic chassis for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, it will be the first time the company uses it, since on previous occasions, the choices have either been plastic, metal, or glass. The tipster also mentions the Tensor 2, but aside from that, no details are mentioned, though we have stated before that the upcoming silicon has started mass production on Samsung’s 4nm process.

More details discuss a similar camera layout including a 50MP main sensor, a periscope lens, and a Sony IMX787 unit. According to 9to5Google, this Sony IMX787 could be used as a telephoto camera and is a 64MP sensor, making it higher in resolution than the 48MP sensor used for the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4x telephoto lens. We have also discovered that this sensor shares the same physical size as the Samsung GN1 sensor that Google uses for its primary camera, meaning more light can enter the secondary sensor, resulting in more detailed and more pleasing images.

There were rumors that Google was working on a device more premium than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but we have not heard any follow-ups to that. As for the foldable Pixel, the tipster says that this smartphone will maintain an internal folding system where the primary display is found on the inside. Other than that, there are no updates from that person’s side, but it is safe to assume that aside from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we should not expect any other launches from Google as far as smartphones go.

News Source: Digital Chat Station

