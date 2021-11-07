Google Pixel 6 Pro Breezes Through Durability Test But it Burned Easily Compared to Most Phones

Google launched its latest flagship smartphones recently and it comes with a brand new design housing all the latest internals. More importantly, the chip powering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is designed by Google, much like what Apple does in the iPhone. While it looks great on the outside, we have to take into account how the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hold up in terms of durability. Seemingly, a new durability test of the Pixel 6 series has surfaced online that appears to cover several aspects of the device.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Passes Durability With Burning, Scratching, and Bending Tests

The durability test of the Google Pixel 6 series has been conducted by none other than Zack from the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. Starting with the camera, the flat part of the camera bar or visor is flat glass but the curved edges are made up of plastic. Henceforth, it can get damaged if it hits the ground, so be sure to cover it with a case. You will also find the plastic on the top of the frame which is presumably added for mmWave antennas.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is Currently Suffering From Low Stocks

In terms of display, the front and back of the device are made of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus which means that it can withstand damages to some extend. Nonetheless, just like other flagship smartphones, you will see scratches at level 6 but deeper grooves at level 7. After undergoing the burn test as part of durability, the pixels on the Google Pixel 6 Pro turned red and then black. Moreover, unlike most smartphones, the pixels did not revert to their original form and it seems the results are permanent as per the video.

Lastly, the bend test went surprisingly well. The Pixel 6 Pro did flex but it held itself tight even after some flexing. The Google Pixel 6 Pro durability test shows that the device has been put together tightly. It is as durable as other flagship smartphones these days and can be considered a contender. Check out the video below for more details.

This is all for the Google Pixel 6 Pro's durability test. We will share more details on the subject as soon we have further information. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.