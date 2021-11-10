Google is Rolling Out Adaptive Sound Feature to the Pixel 6 Series

Google has decided to quietly push out the Adaptive Sound feature to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This feature is going to help the users adjust the phone's audio quality depending on the environment. Since last year, the Adaptive Sound feature has been an Android feature, some of the best Android phones have their version of this feature, too, and Google pushed this feature as part of a feature drop. Pixel 6 series did not launch with this feature, but Mishaal Rahman has discovered that this feature is now available on this phone.

Adaptive Sound Finally Lands on Google Pixel 6 to Make the Speakers a Bit Better

Many, including Rahman, assumed that the feature was only released last year to fix Pixel 5's average speakers so it would not make its way to the Pixel 6 series, but that does not happen to be the case.

Did anyone else with a Pixel 6 just get Adaptive Sound? It showed up in Settings for me this morning. I thought this feature was made as a bandaid for the Pixel 5's crappy speaker, so I didn't expect the Pixel 6 to get it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QzllOGBy37 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 9, 2021

For those who are not sure about what the feature does, enabling this feature will let you use your Pixel 6's microphones to adjust the audio equalizer settings depending on the surroundings. It works by evaluating "The acoustics near you." The goal is to provide improved audio quality to Pixel owners, which is a handy experience, especially if your device has an average sound speaker.

For those worried about their microphone being used, Google ensures that the process takes place on-device and protects your privacy. Audio files will be removed once recorded, and Google has mentioned that it will not store conversations on its servers.

However, there are a few caveats, too. The most notable one is that Adaptive Sound does not make that big of a difference at higher volumes. The feature is also turned off by default, so you will have to manually turn it on your Pixel 6 by heading over to your phone's settings and then finding the toggle for "Adaptive Sound." You can always search if you are looking to save some time.

Whatever the case might be with the speakers of Pixel 6, it is nice to see that Google is working to make the overall user experience much better.