Google is Facing a $5 Billion Lawsuit for Tracking Private Users

Google is perhaps the most used search engine in the world. That's not all, almost all the Google services sans Google Plus are among the most popular and most used services. Using the search engine is more or less part of the daily routine for many people.

The recent news suggests that Google is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that is accusing the search engine giant of illegally breaching the privacy of millions of users. This is being done by pervasive tracking their internet browsers that are being used in incognito or private mode.

Google is Being Accused of Breaching User Privacy via Tracking Users in Incognito Mode

The report suggests that the lawsuit in question is seeking at least $5 billion. Alphabet Inc is being accused of collecting information pertaining to what people browse on the internet, as well as where they browse despite being in incognito mode.

As per the complaint that is filed in the federal court of San Jose, California, Google is gathering data through various mediums such as Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager as well as other applications and website plug-ins. Smartphone applications are also included and it does not matter if the user is clicking on Google-supported ads.

What this does is aid the search engine to learn about the users' friends, hobbies, as well as favourite goods, shopping habits, as well as the “most intimate and potentially embarrassing things" users search on the internet, according to the report.

Furthermore, the complaint also states that Google “cannot continue to engage in the covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone".

Incognito mode or private browsing is considered to be the safest approach from the prying eyes. However, its authenticity has been questioned time and again by security researchers. The complaint goes on and talks about how millions of Google users who have browsed in the private mode since June 1st, 2016 could be exposed to this.

The complaint is currently seeking $5,000 per user for the violation of federal wiretapping as well as California privacy laws.