Google is Apparently Working on its Own Smart Tracker

There is no denying that smart trackers have become a lot more popular with more and more people investing in them and using them for all sorts of purposes. Ever since the announcement of Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag, smart trackers have become a lot more common than they used to be, and now it seems that Google is jumping the bandwagon as there is some really strong evidence that suggests that the company is also working on their version of a smart tracker.

Google is working on its own smart tracker code named Grogu, could release later this year

The Google smart tracker was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman, who found references to "Locator tag" as a device type. You can have a look at it below.

The Fast Pair developer console added "Locator tag" as a device type👀 "Locator tag" likely refers to Bluetooth trackers (think AirTag, Tile) that in this context support Google Fast Pair. H/T @Za_Raczke pic.twitter.com/HoPX8JMd8Q — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 16, 2023

Then developer Kuba Wojciechowski also reported that Google is indeed working on a smart tracker. Currently, it is codenamed Grogu but I am not sure if it is going to be as cute.

Google is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple's AirTag, codename "grogu" - report 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/8K6KO7tfzj — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

Whatever the case might be. there is a high chance that Google might unveil the smart tracker later this year alongside the new PIxel Tablet. We are also expecting the company to unveil new Pixel phones. So, let's keep our fingers crossed for that.

Smart trakcers have become common to a point that people are putting them on everything that they can end up losing, including their luggage, wallet, car keys--you name it. I'll be honest, I have thought about buying a Samsung SmartTag and putting one on my cat because she has a habit of getting stuck in places and not calling for help.

Sure, people have raised all sorts of concerns over privacy and how these trackers can be used for malicious purposes, but that is the same with every other technology.

Do you think Google is late to the party of smart trackers? Let us know what you think about the company's upcoming project.