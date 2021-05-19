Google is Adding a Locked Folder in Photos App For Private Pictures

Yesterday, Google saw fit to announce the new Android 12 operating system with a boatload of new variations in terms of design. However, other than the operating system, Google also announced a plethora of upgrades for its existing services. Now, Google is introducing a new photos-oriented feature that will allow users to lock their private pictures behind a password, called Locked Folder.

Google's Locked Folder in Photos App Will Keep Hidden Images Away From the Normal Feed

When we speak of private photos that we do not want others to see, we immediately think of a dedicated folder that no one can have access to. While the feature is pretty neat and nifty, it should have been introduced a long time ago, given the sensitivity of the scenario. We all have been in a scenario when we give our phones to someone we know to look at certain pictures. However, there is always a fear lurking above our heads if the other person will see more than necessary. This is where Google's latest addition shines in the Photos app - a Locked Folder.

With Locked Folder in @googlephotos, you can add photos to a passcode protected space and they won’t show up as you scroll through Photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yGNoQ8vLdq — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

The Locked Folder in Google Photos will keep your devised sensitive or private pictures in a dedicated folder, outside of the main photos feed. While it is pretty great to see Google finally adding the feature to the mix, it will first arrive on Google Pixel phones and then other Android smartphones throughout the year. We have previously seen how companies like Samsung already have a Secure Folder in which you can hide photos and videos.

Yesterday, Google also showcased its newest breakthrough in natural language understanding technology called LaMDA. It gives you more information and understands context as well as perspective. Also, the company has seeded the first beta of Android 12, which you can install right now.

