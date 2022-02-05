Google Found a Solution to Bring The Calculator to iPad Before Apple

Apple does great things and it shaped the industry as we know it, but it failed to bing a Calculator app on the iPad. While you can download third-party calculator apps from the App Store, it is still surprising that Apple does not offer its own version. Since iPadOS immensely focuses on productivity, it only makes sense for Apple to release a Calculator app for the iPad. However, it seems Google now has a solution to bring a Calculator on the iPad. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Google Designed a Web Calculator App For The iPad But We Are Still Waiting For Apple's Version

To be fair, Google's solution for a Calculator on the iPad comes in the form of a web app instead of a standalone app. It was first spotted by Macworld and the web app requires you to be online in order to make calculations. However, once the calculator web app has been loaded in your browser, you can continue to use it offline.

Every other staple iPhone app is there on iPad—Notes, Safari, Files, Mail, Messages, Stocks, even Clock—but if we want to add or multiply we need to turn to a third-party app. There are plenty of good ones in the App Store, but few have what we’re looking for: a simple interface that loads instantly and doesn’t have any unnecessary features. You know, like the iPhone app that should have been ported to the iPad a decade ago. Thankfully, Google has made an excellent calculator for ChromeOS that works any browser. You can find it at https://calculator.apps.chrome and save it to your home screen by tapping the Share button.

While the app is not the best looking and definitely not designed the way Apple would but it is more than welcome on the iPad. if Apple designs a Calculator app for the iPad, it would not be wrong to presume that most of the design elements would be taken from its iOS counterpart. This is due to the fact that a lot of apps on the iPhone perform and look pretty similar on the iPad. You can simply follow this link to use the web app.

We are still waiting for Apple to offer a Calculator app on the iPad since it is marketed as a computer. Well, all computers should have a calculator app. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.