Google has announced a new Chrome feature update aimed at improving user privacy. The browser will now hide the content of pop-up notifications when you are sharing your screen. When you stop sharing your screen, all the notifications will then be automatically displayed.

"Now when you’re sharing your screen, Chrome will automatically hide the content of web pop-up notifications," the announcement reads. "This includes notifications from Google Chat, email notifications, and other third party websites."

Google said that the feature is being introduced to respond to the dramatic shift in how we work, with many relying on Google Meet and other screen sharing products. "We hope this feature will reduce distractions and prevent sensitive or personal information from accidentally being displayed while sharing your screen," the company added.

The feature began rolling out last night and will be available for all users within 3 days. It is available for the following:

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

Available to users with personal Google Accounts

For more details, check out the official blog post.