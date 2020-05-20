Google CEO Is ‘Super Committed’ to the Pixel Line and Admits That ‘Hardware Is Hard’

If you ever wanted proof that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flopped in the market, just read the report that two key members at Google left the company due to this very reason. However, this probably hasn’t shattered the company’s hopes as Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai talks on The Vergecast concerning the future of the Pixel lineup, along with other hardware.

Pichai Claims That the Last Couple of Years Involved a Major Integration

Pichai continues to state that Google is ‘super-committed’ to hardware, and he specifically mentioned the Pixel division. What this means is that despite the poor Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL sales, Google will market the Pixel 5, and it’s expected to do so with the Pixel 6 too. In fact, there’s a rumor that Google has tapped Samsung to develop custom silicon for the advertising giant, so let us see if something positive materializes in the future.

Pixel 5 Might be the First Google Flagship to Feature a Mid-Range Chip

During The Vergecast interview, Pichai also stated that the hardware division had gone through a major integration in the past few years, primarily because of its efforts with Nest-related products. Additionally, Google also acquired HTC, and with the acquisition, the tech giant took some of the talent belonging to the Taiwanese manufacturer.

Pichai has also admitted that ‘hardware is hard’, which ultimately shows in the Pixel line. Throughout the years, the Pixel family has been riddled with problems which took months to address, and even with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, things didn’t change. Also, it’s commendable to hear that a major tech company CEO has admitted that hardware is difficult, but accepting that there is a problem is the first step towards figuring out a proper solution.

At least we’re glad that Google hasn’t limited its smartphone line to just flagships, and is expected to announce the Pixel 4a in the next couple of weeks. As for the future of the Pixel family, don’t worry, it isn’t being buried anytime soon, so relax.

News Source: The Vergecast