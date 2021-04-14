Google Assistant Will Now Let You Find Your Lost iPhone

Google has announced new features coming to Google Assistant today, but the most important one is this: finding your lost iPhone.

'Hey Google, Find my Phone' is Now a Reality Using Google Assistant

iPhone users have been able to find their iPhone using the Find My service for quite some time now. And thanks to Siri integration, you can just ask the assistant where your iPhone is and it will ping your device with an audible notification which even bypasses Do Not Disturb, even if it is enabled.

Billions For Mars – SpaceX Reveals 37% Funding Boost In Latest Filing

Thankfully, the very same feature is coming to Google Assistant, according to Google.

Don’t sweat it. Already one of the most popular features for Google Assistant, you can tell your Nest smart speaker or smart display, “Hey Google, find my phone,” for all devices, now including iPhones. For iPhones, once you opt in to receiving notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, you’ll get a notification and hear a custom ringing sound (even when the phone is on silent or if Do Not Disturb is enabled).

The one huge massive downside to all of this is quite obvious - you will be able to ping your phone using Google Assistant, it will not show up on a map like Find My. Even still, if you end up losing your iPhone within your personal space, it is a great way to find it and reunite with it once again.

You can ask Google Assistant to find your iPhone using any platform, whether it is a speaker, one of the new Chromecast devices, or even an Android tablet. But remember, you must have the Google Home app installed on your iPhone and signed in using your account for this to work.

Download Google Home for iPhone [App Store link]