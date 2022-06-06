GoldenEye 007 Re-Release Seems Imminent Following Multiple Achievement Leaks

Wishful thinking and rumors about a possible GoldenEye 007 re-release or remaster have been circulating for years, but it seems it may actually be happening soon. Earlier this year fresh rumors emerged that Microsoft was preparing to announce GoldenEye 007’s return, and now various achievement-related leaks point to Bond’s imminent comeback.

According to the folks at TrueAchievements, Rare lead engineer James Thomas (Gamertag – BIGsheep) was recently caught unlocking some new GoldenEye 007 achievements. Meanwhile, per Wario64, the full GoldenEye achievement list recently popped up on the Xbox website. They’ve since been taken down, but they lined up with a list that TrueAchievements previously leaked. While nothing is confirmed, all of this seems to strongly point toward a GoldenEye re-release being unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase coming up this weekend.

For the record, here’s the list of leaked GoldenEye 007 achievements going around…

RUN! - Complete Dam on any difficulty.

Now try gunning for 2:05 - Complete Facility on any difficulty.

Fly Away! - Complete Runway on any difficulty.

Dual-wielding! - Complete Surface 1 on any difficulty.

Shooting Cameras - Complete Bunker 1 on any difficulty.

Old-School Rockets! - Complete Silo on any difficulty.

Calm Seas - Complete Frigate on any difficulty.

Back Again, Part One - Complete Surface 2 on any difficulty.

Back Again, Part Two - Complete Bunker 2 on any difficulty.

A Walk in the Park - Complete Statue Park on any difficulty.

Interrogate This! - Complete Archives on any difficulty.

TANK! - Complete Streets on any difficulty.

Brief Respite - Complete Depot on any difficulty.

How Long is this Train?! - Complete Train on any difficulty.

In the Deep Jungle - Complete Jungle on any difficulty.

Hello, Mr. Bond! - Complete Control on any difficulty.

I Know It's Here Somewhere - Complete Caverns on any difficulty.

The Cradle Will Fall - Complete Cradle on any difficulty.

That Music, Though - Complete Aztec on any difficulty.

Samedi Fight Fever! - Complete Egyptian on any difficulty.

Welcome Back, 007 - Complete the GoldenEye story on Agent difficulty.

Loyal to the Mission - Complete the GoldenEye story on Secret Agent difficulty.

Bond... James Bond - Complete the GoldenEye story on 00 Agent difficulty.

Double ZZZZAP! - Unlock 2x Lasers by completing Aztec on Secret Agent in 9:00 or Less

Better Than 2x Klobbs - Unlock 2x RC-P90s by completing Caverns on 00 Agent in 9:30 or less.

Who Needs Stealth? - Unlock 2x Rocket Launchers by completing Bunker 1 on 00 Agent in 4:00 or less.

Target Acquired! - Unlock 2x Throwing Knives by completing Bunker 2 on Agent in 1:30 or less.

Full Arsenal! - Unlock All Guns by completing Egyptian on 00 Agent in 6:00 or less.

Chest-Pounding Goodness - Unlock DK Mode by completing Runway on Agent in 5:00 or less.

DUCK! - Unlock Enemy Rockets by completing Streets on Agent in 1:45 or less.

Here They Come! - Unlock Fast Animation by completing Statue on Secret Agent in 3:15 or less.

Best in Class - Unlock Gold PP7 by completing Cradle on Agent in 2:15 or less.

One Shot, Just One… - Unlock Golden Gun by completing Egyptian on any difficulty.

The Art of Boom - Unlock 2x Grenade Launchers by completing Surface 1 on Secret Agent in 3:30 or less.

Who's Counting? - Unlock Infinite Ammo by completing Control on Secret Agent in 10:00 or less.

I AM INVINCIBLE! - Unlock Invincibility by completing Facility on 00 Agent in 2:05 or less.

Cheater! - Unlock Invisibility by completing Archives on 00 Agent in 1:20 or less.

Screen Cheater! - Unlock No Radar (Multi) by completing Frigate on Secret Agent in 4:30 or less.

Splash Damage - Unlock Paintball Mode by completing Dam on Secret Agent in 2:40 or less.

A Silver Lining - Unlock Silver PP7 by completing Train on 00 Agent in 5:25 or less.

So Much Drama! - Unlock Slow Animation by completing Depot on Secret Agent in 1:40 or less.

Everyone is Odd! - Unlock Tiny Bond by completing Surface 2 on 00 Agent in 4:15 or less.

Booster! - Unlock Turbo Mode by completing Silo on Agent in 3:00 or less.

Double-Cut - Unlock 2x Hunting Knives by completing Jungle on Agent in 3:45 or less.

World Tour - Play a multiplayer match on every map.

Decimated - Play 10 multiplayer matches.

Q Branch Specialist - Play a multiplayer match using every weapon set.

Playing By the Rules - Play each type of multiplayer scenario at least once.

Multi-streak - Play five back-to-back multiplayer matches.

Unheroic - Kill a player while they're unarmed.

Licence to Kill - Score 100 kills in multiplayer matches over time.

A Treehouse Classic - Play a match: Remote Mines, on Complex.

Slapstick Comedy - Play a match: Slappers Only, on Complex, Licence to Kill.

Should Use a Guide - Earn the 'Mostly Harmless' multiplayer award.

Unusual Work - Play as Oddjob in a multiplayer match.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will livestream on June 12. We’ll just have to wait see if GoldenEye 007 is part of the show.