Godfall 2.2.4 Update Improves Ray Tracing Performance and More

A new Godfall update is now live on PC and PlayStation 5, bringing fixes for select issues and performance improvements.

The 2.2.4 update not only addresses several issues that caused crashes, enemies appearing in unreachable places but also improves ray tracing performance in the Air Realm. The full update notes can be found below.

Solved an issue where the host of a multiplayer match would incur a blank screen if a player in the party had not yet unlocked the boss encounter.

Solved an issue in multiplayer when the user browsing a menu during a cutscene would be stuck outside after the cutscene and display the character with placeholder textures.

Added additional logic around enemy spawn locations to prevent enemies from appearing in inaccessible spots on the map.

Solved an issue where Objectives would not update properly.

Solved an issue that could cause ranged enemies in the Tower of Trials to move to attack from melee range instead of the appropriate ranged distance.

Also solved an issue where enemies would lose target tracking of players in the Tower of Trials.

Solved an issue where simultaneously killing the last set of enemies in the Tower of Trials could cause enemy waves to stop spawning.

Solved a ray tracing issue in the Air Realm that caused a disproportionate negative impact on framerate.

Also solved a rendering crash that could occur when browsing the personal menus.

Solved a crash that could occur with an internal spatial significance system miscommunicating with the server.

Added game server capacity in Singapore, Sydney, and Canadian regions for increased multiplayer stability. PlayStation 5 Only Tuned HDR output settings to reduce overexposure & bloom.

Godfall is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide. The game is an acceptable next-gen showcase, but some issues prevent it from being a must-buy, as highlighted by Kai in his review.