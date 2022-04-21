God of War Ragnarok Is Coming This Year, Sony Santa Monica Animation Director Reassures

God of War Ragnarok is still scheduled to release this year, according to Sony Santa Monica Animation Director Bruno Velasquez.

Speaking on Twitter following yesterday's message from Cory Barlog, Bruno Velasquez confirmed to a fan that the next entry in the series is indeed coming this year.

God of War Ragnarok Not Ready to be Shown, but Barlog Promises “Something Cool is Coming”

Ragnorok is coming this year. — Bruno Velazquez 🎮🕹 (@brunovelazquez) April 20, 2022

As we haven't seen much of God of War Ragnarok, and with Cory Barlog saying in his message that they are not ready to share an update, many are wondering if the game is indeed getting delayed. It is not, according to what has been revealed today, but things may change in the coming weeks.

God of War Ragnarok -- the elephant in the room -- yeah. We haven't said a lot about this, that's because everybody is heads down and hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone is tightening up the graphics on level three. There is so much going on right now that I just wish that I can share it with you, but it's just not ready to be shown. But I guarantee you, the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it. Because we don't want to hold any of this back. So please hold tight, know that something cool is coming, and that we, everybody here at Santa Monica, are so incredibly thankful for all the support that you've given us.

God of War Ragnarok launches later this year on PlayStation consoles worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.