God of War Ragnarok Not Ready to be Shown, but Barlog Promises “Something Cool is Coming”

Today marks the fourth anniversary of 2018’s God of War reboot, and director Cory Barlog released a short statement thanking the fans for the game’s success. Unfortunately, those hoping for more, like say, some new info on the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, are in for a disappointment. Barlog promises Sony Santa Monica is hard at work on the game, but it’s “just not ready to be shown.” That said, he does promise something cool is coming in the unspecified future.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

God of War Ragnarok -- the elephant in the room -- yeah. We haven't said a lot about this, that's because everybody is heads down and hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone is tightening up the graphics on level three. There is so much going on right now that I just wish that I can share it with you, but it's just not ready to be shown. But I guarantee you, the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it. Because we don't want to hold any of this back. So please hold tight, know that something cool is coming, and that we, everybody here at Santa Monica, are so incredibly thankful for all the support that you've given us.

It’s hard not to be a little concerned reading that message. God of War Ragnarok is still slated for a 2022 release, but could it slip out of the holiday season much like Horizon Forbidden West before it? If Santa Monica Studio were in the home stretch, you’d think digging up a little something to show wouldn’t be that difficult. Then again, maybe they were just caught off guard by the 4th anniversary and hadn’t prepared anything. Hopefully, it’s the latter.

God of War Ragnarok is currently slated to hit PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2022.