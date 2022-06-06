God of War Ragnarok is “Super Complex” and a “Rich Tapestry”, According to Thor’s Actor

God of War Ragnarok is super complex and a rich tapestry, according to Ryan Hurst, Thor's actor.

Speaking at Comic Con Revolution in May, the actor described the game as super complex and a rich tapestry, likely also referring to how motion capture has been conducted for the game, as he was surrounded by monitors that allowed him to see how his performance would translate to the actual character.

During the same interview, Ryan Hurst also revealed that he recently completed voice recordings for God of War Ragnarok. He also revealed that he did not audition for the role, but instead was pitched it by two unspecified creators, who spent five hours describing the game and the character.

God of War Ragnarok is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and a precise release date has yet to be confirmed. The game has been recently rated in South Korea, so it seems likely it will not be delayed to 2023, despite Sony Santa Monica not sharing much information on the matter.

God of War Ragnarok -- the elephant in the room -- yeah. We haven't said a lot about this, that's because everybody is heads down and hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone is tightening up the graphics on level three. There is so much going on right now that I just wish that I can share it with you, but it's just not ready to be shown. But I guarantee you, the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it. Because we don't want to hold any of this back. So please hold tight, know that something cool is coming, and that we, everybody here at Santa Monica, are so incredibly thankful for all the support that you've given us.

God of War Ragnarok launches later this year on PlayStation consoles worldwide.