God of War Ragnarok PlayStation Database Release Date Has Been Moved to December 31st

God of War Ragnarok may release in the final few months of 2022, according to new information that has been discovered today.

PlayStation Game Size, which has been providing information lifted from the PlayStation Database accurately in the past, reported today that the game's internal release date has been changed from September 30th to December 31st.

As December 31st is obviously a placeholder date, as September 30th was, this suggests that God of War Ragnarok will release between October and November 2022 and hasn't been delayed to 2023 as many other high profile games announced for a 2022 release have. The internal release date change may also suggest that a release date announcement may be coming soon.

God of War Ragnarok is among the most highly anticipated games releasing in the near future, and it gets even more anticipated with every bit of new information shared. Thor's voice actor Ryan Hurst, recently said that the game is super complex and a rich tapestry, also revealing how the motion capture process was different than usual.

God of War Ragnarok launches this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. We will let you know precisely when the game releases as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.