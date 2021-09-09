God of War Ragnarok Debut Trailer Delivers Brutal Combat, Teases a Showdown With Thor

Last September Sony announced that a new God of War was in the works, and have been keeping Kratos fans on tenterhooks ever since. Sony did confirm the game is coming to both PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2022, but beyond that, it’s been total radio silence. Well, today at this year’s big September PlayStation Showcase Sony finally pulled back the curtain on God of War Ragnarok (yes, that is the real title).

The trailer shows a somewhat older Atreus, who, in a bit of a reversal, now seems to be more bloodthirsty than his father. Our new villains are also teased, named Freya and…Thor himself. Of course, we also catch a glimpse of plenty of brutal combat and some new locations (you’ll now get to visit all Nine Realms). Check out the first trailer for God of War Ragnarok, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on God of War Ragnarok’s villains, world, and combat...

Agony and Vengeance

Because of Kratos’ actions at the end of the previous game, the once-ally-turned-enemy Freya has sworn vengeance for the death of her son, Baldur. We wanted to remind players that Freya isn’t just a terrifyingly powerful user of Vanir magic, but also that she’s a formidable warrior in her own right. Enraged by Kratos’ evasion of justice by her hand, Freya will turn every weapon at her disposal towards her son’s killer.

Also suffering the loss of his sons and half-brother, Thor’s legendary bloodlust and wrath will be aimed at Kratos and Atreus. Referred to disparagingly by Mimir as the “Biggest Butchering Bastard in the Nine Realms,” Thor earned his title as one of the most powerful Aesir gods by wiping out nearly all the Giants at Odin’s command. While we don’t want to give too much away right now, we think even a peek at Mjölnir wreathed in lightning will give you a hint at just how formidable Thor will be as an adversary.

You Have My Axe

As a team we’ve worked hard to take our learnings from God of War (2018) and improve upon combat to feel fresh, yet familiar. With God of War Ragnarok, one of our main goals was to push player choice in combat. Whether it’s through hard hitting combos, a mastery of elements, or clever defensive tactics – you will find plenty of opportunity to fight alongside our duo in a way that feels uniquely expressive.

Whatever your choice of combat strategy, the enemies that await in God of War Ragnarök will be ready. The realms have grown harsher, and a whole host of new creatures from across Norse mythology will test your skills. From the trailer you can see what happens when Kratos finds himself under the hooves of the Stalker or grabbed between the jaws of a Dreki, and that’s just the beginning. With an expanded cast of adversaries, we aim to keep each combat encounter memorable from the smallest brawls to the big show-stopper bosses! We can’t wait to show you more as we get closer to release.

Onward to Asgard

Fans who played the last game know they were able to visit six of the Nine Realms during their journey. In God of War Ragnarök, you will be able to visit all nine! God of War Ragnarök will take you to the previously unreachable Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard – as well as to new areas from locations featured in the last game. Exploring the realms will take you everywhere from verdant, otherworldly jungles to intricate subterranean mining networks.