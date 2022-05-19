God of War Ragnarok Accessibility Options Will Let You Banish Tiny Text and Remap Controls

As has been the case with most recent major PlayStation Studios releases, God of War Ragnarok will include a wide range of accessibility options, which should be of benefit to people with specific disabilities as well as a wider audience. For instance, almost everybody should be happy to hear that you’ll be able to banish the annoying tiny text from the 2018’s God of War. The ability to fully remap your controls is also a great options more games should have. You can get a rundown of all accessibility options, below.

God of War (2018) PC Features – Added to God of War Ragnarök Sprint Auto Sprint: You will sprint while the stick is held and stop when released. When Auto Sprint is active, you can begin sprinting by pressing the move stick forward for a short period of time in one direction. The duration required to engage the Auto Sprint is configurable by you.

Persistent Dot (Always on Reticle): If you need additional focal points to reduce motion sickness, or just want a persistent reminder of the center of the screen, we offer the ability to turn on a center dot in three different sizes and seven different colors.

Aim Style: You can choose to use either hold or toggle on/off the aim stance.

Block Style: You can choose to use either hold or toggle on/off the shield stance. Text Size / Icon Size The highly requested feature from God of War (2018) is back and better than ever! You asked for a comfortable reading experience when playing from a couch, so we listened. With a fully re-engineered and responsive UI, and a larger minimum text size that can scale significantly, reading on-screen text is easier than ever. We also have two examples to share of the in-game icon scaling with smallest and largest options available to choose from. (Check out a comparison of the game's regular text and "XXL" size text, below)





Subtitle and Caption Improvements Subtitle and Caption Size: We have increased our minimum text size and added new scaling. This includes an extra-large text size to make subtitles and captions more readable. We have also dedicated a larger text area to match TV and movie subtitle standards.

Subtitle and Caption Colors: You can adjust the colors of speaker names, subtitle body, and captions individually. You will be able choose between seven different colors.

Speaker Names (Retained options from 2018): As in God of War (2018), you can show or hide speaker names. You can set this size independent from the UI text size.

Captions: With expanded sound effects captions, we’ve added several new ways to understand in-game sound. We’ve added captions to both cinematics and gameplay to provide a rich understanding of the soundscape of the world. You can also enable captions for critical gameplay information to assist with puzzles and narrative understanding.

Subtitle and Caption Background Blur: We’ve included options to allow for blurring the background behind subtitles and captions to make them more readable over complex scenes.

Subtitle Background (Retained options from 2018): In addition to blur, we’ve included options to darken the background behind subtitles for better readability on snow. High contrast backing includes multiple opacity settings for you to select from.

Direction Indicator: Critical gameplay sounds now have an optional direction indicator which shows the direction a sound is coming from. To assist with puzzles that have sound cues, this indicator will help you orient towards the source of an important sound. Controller Remapping We have rebuilt our controller remapping system to allow you to customize your button configurations in God of War Ragnarök. There will be a wide range of preset layouts, as well as custom controller remapping support. Individual buttons can be swapped and, for select complex actions, you can choose alternate configurations from a preset list. We offer multiple ways for you to customize your experience for certain actions that require more than one button, including Touch Pad Shortcuts for things like Spartan Rage, Navigation Assist, and Quick Turn.

High Contrast Mode Our new high contrast color-mode allows you to apply a color to objects in-game like targets, enemies, and other characters, in addition to a variety of item types. When active, this will apply a color layer to characters that will make them more visible against the background. You can optionally desaturate the background to further increase the contrast. Traversal paint, loot items, and special effects can also be made more visible in this mode. Navigation Assist New to God of War, this camera navigation system allows you to orient your view towards your compass objective. When not in combat, pressing the Navigation Assist button will orient your view in the direction of the next story goal. Traversal Assistance Gap jumping, vaulting, mantling, and other traversal features can now be automated based on the direction you press. Assistance + Adds interaction-based moves like climbs, crawls, and squeeze-through. Audio Cues We have linked a sound cue to each of the on-screen interact prompts, so that when using this feature, you can hear when an interact icon is nearby, and when the button prompt becomes active.

Again, sounds like Sony is really going above and beyond on this front again. Not everybody is going to have the resources to do all this, but it’s nice to see Sony putting their deep pockets to good use.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to hit PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2022.