God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Are Now Steam Deck Verified Games
God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn are now Steam Deck verified games, and are thus expected to run on the upcoming console without requiring any workaround.
Both former PlayStation 4 exclusives developed by Sony Santa Monica and Guerilla Games have become Steam Deck verified games earlier today, as seen on Steam DB.
God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn being Steam Deck verified games is great news, as the upcoming console will allow players to enjoy both games on the go the way they are meant to. Both games can be played on the go on PlayStation Vita via Remote Play, but the experience is usually not optimal, due to the portable console lacking trigger buttons, which are used extensively in both titles.
God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn have joined an extensive list of Steam Deck verified games that is growing fast in preparation for the console's release later this month. More information on Valve's new hardware can be found on the Steam Deck's official website.
God of War is the latest former PlayStation 4 exclusive to land on Steam. You can learn more about the PC port by checking out Alessio's analysis.
Overall, even if the optimization work isn't quite perfect yet, God of War PC is now undoubtedly the best way to experience Sony Santa Monica's masterpiece. While it's not the best console to PC port I've ever seen, it features slightly better graphics than the original thanks to the higher settings available, not to mention the much higher frame rates and lower system latency, both of which elevate the incredible combat of God of War even further.
