Steam Deck First Verified Games Include Portal 2, Dark Souls III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding and More

The first Steam Deck verified games have been revealed today, and they include some highly popular games like Portal 2, Dark Souls III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, and others.

The list has been shared by SteamDB, which confirmed that a total of 38 Steam games are now Steam Deck Verified games. 24 other games are listed as playable, and 5 as unsupported, four VR games, and Persona 4 Golden. Catch the list of verified games below.

Portal 2 The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Celeste Hollow Knight Dishonored Risk of Rain 2 Cuphead Castle Crashers® Psychonauts 2 Webbed Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition Noita DARK SOULS™ III Gunfire Reborn Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Tetris® Effect: Connected Total War: WARHAMMER II Death's Door Manifold Garden Into the Breach DEATH STRANDING The Messenger APE OUT Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Mad Max FINAL FANTASY Guacamelee! 2 Rogue Legacy 2 Super Mega Baseball 3 DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin Circuit Superstars SCARLET NEXUS Remnant: From the Ashes Sable Aliens: Fireteam Elite HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ Tunche RAD

The Steam Deck was supposed to launch last year, but Valve pushed the release to early 2022. A recent update provided by Valve confirmed that the system will start shipping by the end of next month.

Happy New Year! The team is back from the holiday and firing on all cylinders - we’ve got a few updates for you today. First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time. Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we'll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February.

