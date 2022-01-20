Steam Deck First Verified Games Include Portal 2, Dark Souls III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding and More

By Francesco De Meo
Steam Deck

The first Steam Deck verified games have been revealed today, and they include some highly popular games like Portal 2, Dark Souls III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, and others.

The list has been shared by SteamDB, which confirmed that a total of 38 Steam games are now Steam Deck Verified games. 24 other games are listed as playable, and 5 as unsupported, four VR games, and Persona 4 Golden. Catch the list of verified games below.

Steam Deck on Track To Ship in February Says Valve, “Deck Verified” Program Ramping Up

  1. Portal 2
  2. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
  3. Celeste
  4. Hollow Knight
  5. Dishonored
  6. Risk of Rain 2
  7. Cuphead
  8. Castle Crashers®
  9. Psychonauts 2
  10. Webbed
  11. Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
  12. Noita
  13. DARK SOULS™ III
  14. Gunfire Reborn
  15. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
  16. Tetris® Effect: Connected
  17. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  18. Death's Door
  19. Manifold Garden
  20. Into the Breach
  21. DEATH STRANDING
  22. The Messenger
  23. APE OUT
  24. Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
  25. Mad Max
  26. FINAL FANTASY
  27. Guacamelee! 2
  28. Rogue Legacy 2
  29. Super Mega Baseball 3
  30. DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
  31. Circuit Superstars
  32. SCARLET NEXUS
  33. Remnant: From the Ashes
  34. Sable
  35. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  36. HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
  37. Tunche
  38. RAD

The Steam Deck was supposed to launch last year, but Valve pushed the release to early 2022. A recent update provided by Valve confirmed that the system will start shipping by the end of next month.

Happy New Year! The team is back from the holiday and firing on all cylinders - we’ve got a few updates for you today. First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time. Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we'll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February.

More information on the Steam Deck console can be found on its official website.

