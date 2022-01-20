Steam Deck First Verified Games Include Portal 2, Dark Souls III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding and More
The first Steam Deck verified games have been revealed today, and they include some highly popular games like Portal 2, Dark Souls III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, and others.
The list has been shared by SteamDB, which confirmed that a total of 38 Steam games are now Steam Deck Verified games. 24 other games are listed as playable, and 5 as unsupported, four VR games, and Persona 4 Golden. Catch the list of verified games below.
- Portal 2
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Celeste
- Hollow Knight
- Dishonored
- Risk of Rain 2
- Cuphead
- Castle Crashers®
- Psychonauts 2
- Webbed
- Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
- Noita
- DARK SOULS™ III
- Gunfire Reborn
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Tetris® Effect: Connected
- Total War: WARHAMMER II
- Death's Door
- Manifold Garden
- Into the Breach
- DEATH STRANDING
- The Messenger
- APE OUT
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Mad Max
- FINAL FANTASY
- Guacamelee! 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Circuit Superstars
- SCARLET NEXUS
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Sable
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- Tunche
- RAD
The Steam Deck was supposed to launch last year, but Valve pushed the release to early 2022. A recent update provided by Valve confirmed that the system will start shipping by the end of next month.
Happy New Year! The team is back from the holiday and firing on all cylinders - we’ve got a few updates for you today. First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time. Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we'll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February.
More information on the Steam Deck console can be found on its official website.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 25.61
USD 23.99
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.