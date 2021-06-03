Glorious PC Gaming Race Announces the Model D Wireless Mouse

Glorious PC Gaming Race has announced the Model D Wireless gaming mouse, which combines their fantastic technology used in the Model O Wireless gaming mouse with the ultra-lightweight and ergonomic design used in the original (non-wireless) Model D gaming mouse. This combination offers gamers a better gaming experience and a much cleaner setup, due to a lack of cords laying on their desk! Glorious PC Gaming Race hasn't announced an official release date but did state that this mouse will feature a price of $79.99.

Glorious PC Gaming Race has announced the Model D Wireless gaming mouse, answering many gamers' requests!

The Model D Wireless gaming mouse has some impressive features, including Next-Gen Wireless Technology, to offer a lag-free gaming experience. The low-power sensor allows the Model D Wireless gaming mouse to feature an incredibly long battery life of seventy-one hours, making it perfect for long gaming sessions. It uses a 2.4 GHz dongle to make connecting incredibly simple and offer a long-range.

GAINWARD Announces the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti Pheonix Graphics Card





This gaming mouse features an ergonomic design to ensure that longer gaming sessions don't result in hand strains and fatigue, making it perfect for a gaming night or the entire workday. It features a honeycomb design on the palm rest, allowing for the lightweight design as it features a weight of just 69 grams and makes moving this mouse incredibly easy.

It features RGB lighting on the side of the mouse and the scroll wheel; Glorious PC Gaming Race has stated it will come in two different colors, Matte White and Matte Black. This ensures that this gaming mouse will match nearly any gaming setup.

It uses PC Glorious Gaming Race's proprietary mouse switches, created in collaboration with Kailh. These mouse switches have been carefully created to deliver satisfying mouse clicks while incredibly reliable for high-action moments.

PC Glorious Gaming Race has yet to announce an official release date for this gaming mouse, although they do state to stay tuned to their social channels, Discord server, and blog page for more information. PC Glorious Gaming Race has stated that this mouse will feature a price of $79.99.