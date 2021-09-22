Gigabyte Z690 Motherboard Lineup Leaks Out – AORUS Lineup In DDR5 & DDR4 Flavors For Alder Lake CPUs

Gigabyte's AORUS Z690 motherboard lineup has leaked out over at EEC and will include at least 27 boards. The lineup was spotted by Momomo_US (via Videocardz) & comes in both DDR5 and DDR4 flavors for Alder Lake Desktop CPUs.

27 Gigabyte AORUS Z690 Motherboards Leaked & Listed Over at EEC, Will Feature Both DDR5 and DDR4 Variants

According to the leak, Gigabyte is working on at least 27 motherboards that would launch under its Z690 series lineup. These include the next-gen Z690 AORUS, Z690 AERO, Z690 Gaming & the Z690 UD series families.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle Non-XT Graphics Card Leaks Out, Features 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & Navi 23 GPU





The motherboards include:

Z690 AORUS XTREME WB

Z690 AORUS XTREME

Z690 AORUS MASTER

Z690 AORUS TACHYON

Z690 AORUS ELITE

Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH

Z690 AORUS PRO

Z690 AORUS ULTRA

Z690 AORUS ELITE AX

Z690I AORUS ULTRA

Z690 AERO G

Z690 AERO D

Z690 GAMING X

Z690 UD

Z690M DS3H

Z690 UD AX

Z690 UD AC

Z690 AORUS ELITE DDR4

Z690M A ELITE DDR4

Z690 AORUS PRO DDR4

Z690 A ELITE AX DDR4

Z690M A ELITE AX DDR4

Z690I A ULTRA DDR4

Z690 AERO G DDR4

Z690 GAMING X DDR4

Z690 UD DDR4

Z690 UD AX DDR4

Starting with the top echelon, we have the Gigabyte AORUS Z690 motherboards which will target the enthusiast, premium, and high-end segments. The lineup includes the AORUS Xtreme and the AORUS Xtreme WB, the AORUS Master, and the AORUS Tachyon (aimed at overclockers). The Z690 lineup then heads into the more mainstream category with products such as the AORUS ELITE, PRO & Ultra series. The AERO lineup has the AERO G and AERO D variants while the Gaming lineup has a singular 'X' variant. Gigabyte's standard lineup comes in three Z690 UD variants & a singular mATX option.

The AORUS Z690 Elite, Pro & Ultra motherboards along with AERO G, Gaming X, and UD series will also come in DDR4-only flavors. Do note how the higher-end lineup doesn't focus on DDR4 options at all which means that premium motherboards are only limited to DDR5 memory. We do know that Intel's Alder Lake-S CPU lineup is compliant with both DDR4 and DDR5 memory. The latter won't be as cheap so it might be sensible to include DDR4 support on the more mainstream and entry-level models.

ASUS's Z690 motherboard lineup also leaked out a few days back which you can see here. Motherboards manufacturers are expected to unveil their new Z690 products by the end of October 2021 with a launch expected in November 2021 alongside the 12th Gen Desktop CPUs.