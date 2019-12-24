Gigabyte Shows Off the MU71-SU0 and MD71-HD0 Xeon Motherboard!

Gigabyte has been releasing more AMD products but is showing off the MU71-SU0 and MD71-HD0 motherboards that offer support for Intel's Xeon processors.

Both server motherboards are part of Gigabyte's newest offering in the Intel Xeon family

The Gigabyte MU71-SU0 is designed around using a single CPU while the Gigabyte MD71-HB0 utilizes a 2S or dual-socket design that supports Intel's Xeon Scalable processors.

Gigabyte MU71-SU0

This motherboard features a single LGA 3647 socket, which offers support for up to 28-core CPUs. The Intel C621 chipset provides support for Intel's VROC RAID key utility, and it has an ASPEED AST2500 remote management controller.

This motherboard offers support for up to six full-length PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, which can operate at x8/x16/x8/x16/x8/x16 specifications, along with having just one half-sized PCIe slot which only runs at x4 specification. This motherboard offers support for either 64 GB RDIMMs or 128 GB LRDIMMs, with a maximum speed of 2933, and up to 2 TB with Xeon-W 'M' high memory processors. This RAM runs in a six-channel configuration.

The rear panel uses two Gigabit Ethernet controllers along with one controller being dedicated for remote management, with four USB 3.1 ports, a D-Sub (serial port).

Gigabyte MD71-HB0

The Gigabyte MD71-HB0 offers a very similar PCIe slot array, which supports a configuration array of x16/x16/x16/x8/x16/x8/x16, with five full-length PCIe slot and two half-length PCIe slot. The dual-socket server board is also designed to be used with Intel's Xeon Scalable processor family, which offers more features than its single=socket counterpart.

This motherboard includes twelve memory slots that support 64 GB RDIMMs and 128 GB LDRIMMs at the speed of 2933 MHz, and this motherboard also uses six-channel memory. Storage options include two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots, with three SlimSAS slots that support up to twelve SATA ports with the usual RAID options.

The rear panel offers support for dual-port ethernet offering up to 10 GB connection speed, along with two USB 3.1 ports and a D-sub video output fir ASPEED AST250 IPMI interface. Both model's design is built on the blue PCB and blue memory slot, and non-standard PCIe slots. Unfortunately, Gigabyte has not offered any pricing or availability, but the pricing should be in line with Gigabyte's other server components offerings.