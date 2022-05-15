Gigabyte recalls AORUS Z690I Ultra Mini-ITX motherboard due PCIe 4.0 Issues

Gigabyte has announced that it would recall and offer an exchange for its Z690I AORUS Ultra motherboard after the discovery of various PCIe 4.0-related issues. Gigabyte learned about cases of "system instability and WHEA PCIe errors" when the motherboard is connected with specific PCIe 4.0 graphics cards and devices. While the company has offered replacement motherboards, the company stated that setting PCIe to Gen 3.0 within the BIOS would eliminate the problem.

Gigabyte has created a program to give users experiencing this issue an upgrade to the Z690I AORUS ULTRA PLUS motherboard, or one very similar to the model mentioned. If customers do not want to proceed with a replacement, they are free to apply for a product refund.

The motherboard appears to be an updated version of the non-PLUS motherboard, minus the unstableness of the device. Users are urged by GIGABYTE to register the motherboard purchased regardless of whether the version purchased is the DDR4 or DDR5 variant board.

The special program will be applicable to all customers who have purchased the “Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR4” or “Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR5” motherboard from non-third-party retailers. Users who have just started or already completed their RMA process will also qualify. Please note program details may differ according to region.

GIGABYTE's replacement program will run from May 10, 2022, through November 30, 2022, for applicable customers. Please travel over to the program website for more details to see if you qualify. Remember that with programs such as this, users will be required to provide proof of purchase, the serial number of the motherboard, and some general information to initiate a replacement or refund.

