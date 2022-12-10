Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards Come In Elite, Gaming & Reference Flavors

Gigabyte has unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics card lineup which includes ELITE, Gaming OC & Reference models.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 Elite, Gaming And Reference Models Made Official

Gigabyte seems to be making at least three custom models while two of the models will be kept as MBA 'Reference' designs. It looks like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will get the top-tier treatment with an ELITE model while both the 7900 XTX & 7900 XT will get Gaming OC & Reference flavors. Judging by the lineup, it looks like Gigabyte is focusing on its Windforce design once again which comes in two iterations for each custom design. All graphics cards are based on a factory overclocked design so expect top-notch performance at a premium pricing over the reference models.

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX AORUS ELITE Graphics Card:

So starting with the top model, we have the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Elite which features a 3.5-slot design with a triple fan and a backplate that extends beyond the PCB. The card features a custom PCB design that makes use of triple 8-pin connectors and it is the fastest variant of the trio with a game clock of up to 2510 MHz and a boost clock of 2680 MHz. The card also features a dual BIOS switch and comes with a stylish RGB accent around the fans.

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming OC Models:

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX & Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming OC graphics cards are more of a standard affair with a 2-slot design and also tone down the power requirements by using a dual 8-pin connector layout. The card comes with a triple-fan cooler and has RGB LED illumination on the side of the shroud. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC features a 2330 MHz Game and 2525 MHz Boost clock while the Radeon RX 7900 XT features a 2175 MHz Game and 2535 MHz Boost clock. In both designs, we can see the backplate and shroud extending beyond the PCB.

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Reference Models:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Card Designs:

Graphics Card NameeManufacturerCooling DesignSlotsPower InputGame ClockBoost Clock
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMDReference (Triple-Fan)2.5 Slot2 x 8-Pin2300 MHz2500 MHz
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX EliteGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)3.5 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHz
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OCGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2330 MHz2525 MHz
ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OCASUSTUF Gaming (Triple-Fan)3.6 Slot3 x 8-Pin2455 MHz2615 MHz
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red DevilPowerColorRed Devil (Triple-Fan)>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX HellhoundPowerColorHellhound (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-XSapphireVapor-X (Triple-Fan)>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nitro+SapphireNitro+ (Triple-Fan)3.2 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310XFXMERC 310 (Triple-fan)2.5 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua OCASRockAqua (Waterblock)2.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHz
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi OCASRockTaichi (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2510 MHz2680 MHz
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming OCASRockPG (Triple-Fan)2.8 Slot3 x 8-Pin2455 MHz2615 MHz
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMDReference (Triple-Fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2000 MHz2400 MHz
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTGigabyteWindforce (Triple-Fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-Pin2175 MHz2535 MHz
ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming OCASUSTUF Gaming (Triple-Fan)3.6 Slot3 x 8-Pin2175 MHz2535 MHz
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Red DevilPowerColorRed Devil (Triple-Fan)>3 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT HellhoundPowerColorHellhound (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBD
Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT Nitro+SapphireNitro+ (Triple-Fan)3.2 Slot3 x 8-PinTBDTBD
XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310XFXMERC 310 (Triple-fan)2.0 Slot2 x 8-PinTBDTBD
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Taichi OCASRockTaichi (Triple-Fan)3.0 Slot3 x 8-Pin2220 MHz2560 MHz
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming OCASRockPG (Triple-Fan)2.8 Slot2 x 8-Pin2075 MHz2450 MHz

 

Finally, we have the reference models which make use of the standard MBA PCB and the reference clock speeds. Gigabyte is expected to officially debut its AMD RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on the 13th of December. We can also expect information on the higher-end AORUS models such as the Xtreme and Master to follow up later.

News Source: VideoCardz

