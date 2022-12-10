Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards Come In Elite, Gaming & Reference Flavors

Gigabyte has unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics card lineup which includes ELITE, Gaming OC & Reference models.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 Elite, Gaming And Reference Models Made Official

Gigabyte seems to be making at least three custom models while two of the models will be kept as MBA 'Reference' designs. It looks like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will get the top-tier treatment with an ELITE model while both the 7900 XTX & 7900 XT will get Gaming OC & Reference flavors. Judging by the lineup, it looks like Gigabyte is focusing on its Windforce design once again which comes in two iterations for each custom design. All graphics cards are based on a factory overclocked design so expect top-notch performance at a premium pricing over the reference models.

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX AORUS ELITE Graphics Card:

2 of 9

So starting with the top model, we have the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Elite which features a 3.5-slot design with a triple fan and a backplate that extends beyond the PCB. The card features a custom PCB design that makes use of triple 8-pin connectors and it is the fastest variant of the trio with a game clock of up to 2510 MHz and a boost clock of 2680 MHz. The card also features a dual BIOS switch and comes with a stylish RGB accent around the fans.

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Gaming OC Models:

2 of 9

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX & Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming OC graphics cards are more of a standard affair with a 2-slot design and also tone down the power requirements by using a dual 8-pin connector layout. The card comes with a triple-fan cooler and has RGB LED illumination on the side of the shroud. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC features a 2330 MHz Game and 2525 MHz Boost clock while the Radeon RX 7900 XT features a 2175 MHz Game and 2535 MHz Boost clock. In both designs, we can see the backplate and shroud extending beyond the PCB.

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Reference Models:

2 of 9

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Card Designs:

Graphics Card Namee Manufacturer Cooling Design Slots Power Input Game Clock Boost Clock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Reference (Triple-Fan) 2.5 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2300 MHz 2500 MHz Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Elite Gigabyte Windforce (Triple-Fan) 3.5 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2510 MHz 2680 MHz Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC Gigabyte Windforce (Triple-Fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2330 MHz 2525 MHz ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming OC ASUS TUF Gaming (Triple-Fan) 3.6 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2455 MHz 2615 MHz PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil PowerColor Red Devil (Triple-Fan) >3 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound PowerColor Hellhound (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin TBD TBD Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X Sapphire Vapor-X (Triple-Fan) >3 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ Sapphire Nitro+ (Triple-Fan) 3.2 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 XFX MERC 310 (Triple-fan) 2.5 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua OC ASRock Aqua (Waterblock) 2.0 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2510 MHz 2680 MHz ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi OC ASRock Taichi (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2510 MHz 2680 MHz ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming OC ASRock PG (Triple-Fan) 2.8 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2455 MHz 2615 MHz AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Reference (Triple-Fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2000 MHz 2400 MHz Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT Gigabyte Windforce (Triple-Fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2175 MHz 2535 MHz ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XT TUF Gaming OC ASUS TUF Gaming (Triple-Fan) 3.6 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2175 MHz 2535 MHz PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Red Devil PowerColor Red Devil (Triple-Fan) >3 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound PowerColor Hellhound (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin TBD TBD Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT Nitro+ Sapphire Nitro+ (Triple-Fan) 3.2 Slot 3 x 8-Pin TBD TBD XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT MERC 310 XFX MERC 310 (Triple-fan) 2.0 Slot 2 x 8-Pin TBD TBD ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Taichi OC ASRock Taichi (Triple-Fan) 3.0 Slot 3 x 8-Pin 2220 MHz 2560 MHz ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming OC ASRock PG (Triple-Fan) 2.8 Slot 2 x 8-Pin 2075 MHz 2450 MHz

Finally, we have the reference models which make use of the standard MBA PCB and the reference clock speeds. Gigabyte is expected to officially debut its AMD RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on the 13th of December. We can also expect information on the higher-end AORUS models such as the Xtreme and Master to follow up later.

News Source: VideoCardz