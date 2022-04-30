Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard

All motherboard makers are currently trying to secure top positions in the DDR5 memory overclock space. While MSI was the first to achieve an overclock of over 10,000 Mbps, Gigabyte has surpassed them with an even higher overclock.

Gigabyte Pushes DDR5 Memory To A Blistering Fast 10,022 Mbps Overclock on Z690 Tachyon Motherboard

The overclocking record was achieved by HiCookie from Taiwan who is part of Gigabyte's OC team. The overclocker used Gigabyte's renowned Z690 Tachyon motherboard which has been specifically designed for overclocking and with it, a pair of AORUS DDR5-4800 memory was used. The whole platform was running on Intel's Core i9-12900S CPU which was downclocked to 2.1 GHz at 0.84V to sustain the memory overclock.

As for the overclock itself, this is the first time that we are seeing the AORUS DDR5 memory hitting some huge clocks. While other overclockers have resorted to using Kingston's Fury Beast memory kits, Gigabyte used their own AORUS memory to demonstrate the overclocking potential of their in-house products.

The memory was pushed to 10,022 Mbps, A 2.09x increase in transfer rates versus its standard DDR5-4800 specs. The CPU-z validation link shows that the overclocker hit a 5011 MT/s or 10022 Mbps effective rate with clocks at 46-58-58-46-104-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR). You can see the full validation link here & the Hwbot submission over here.

While this is truly impressive, we should remember that DDR5 memory makers have already pointed out that higher 10000-12000 Mbps speeds will be coming sooner or later. TEAMGROUP already stated that DDR5 memory can be pushed to over 2.6V while ADATA confirmed that faster DDR5-12600 memory kits are on the horizon and will come with up to 1.6V & offer enhanced overclocking capabilities. So just be assured that this overclock isn't even the limit of what can be achieved with the new DDR5 standard as we can definitely expect over 15,000 Mbps transfer rates once new Intel and AMD platforms hit the shelves.