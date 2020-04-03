GIGABYTE EAGLE Radeon & GeForce Graphics Card Lineup Launched

GIGABYTE has finally launched its 'EAGLE' graphics card lineup that was leaked out back in December of last year that included graphics cards both from NVIDIA's GeForce and AMD's Radeon.

GIGABYTE's EAGLE Takes Flight - EAGLE Graphics Lineup Launched

Today, on the Japansese AORUS Twitter account, GIGABYTE gave us a peek of one of the EAGLE graphics card designs. We can see at least three of the EAGLE GeForce variants with one being a mini-ITX, single-fan graphics card, and two being dual-fan cards. In the product image, we can see, just slightly, the employment of copper heatpipes on one of the dual-fan cards, and aluminum heatpipes on the other.

As of this time, it is unclear as to whether or not the EAGLE lineup is intended to succeed AORUS and become the flagship brand or is positioned below AORUS, but judging from the initial EEC registration, there are no NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti models on the list, which creates the idea that AORUS will remain as the flagship brand with the 2080 Ti only being available under the AORUS nameplate.

So far, we have no information in regards to specifications for the EAGLE cards as GIGABYTE has not updated its site. Other than the three variants pictured, which are NVIDIA models, the remaining NVIDIA cards, as well as the entirety of the AMD Radeon variants, have yet to be revealed. All models will be available in base and OC variants.

Original AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce EAGLE Model Registrations

AMD Models:

RX 5500 (XT)

GIGABYTE RX 5500 XT 4GB EAGLE (GV-R55XTEAGLE-4GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5500 XT 4GB EAGLE OC (GV-R55XTEAGLE OC-4GD)

RX 5600 XT

GIGABYTE RX 5600 XT 6GB EAGLE (GV-R56XTEAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5600 XT 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-R56XTEAGLE OC-6GD)

RX 5700 (XT)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 8GB EAGLE (GV-R57EAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-R57EAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 XT 8GB EAGLE (GV-R57XTEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RX 5700 XT 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-R57XTEAGLE OC-8GD)

NVIDIA Models:

Since the original report of the EAGLE model listings, a new NVIDIA graphics cards was added, with this being the GeForce GTX 1650 G6.

GTX 1650 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 4GB EAGLE (GV-N1650EAGLE-4GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 4GB EAGLE OC (GV-N1650EAGLE OC-4GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB EAGLE (GV-N165SEAGLE-4GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB EAGLE OC (GV-N165SEAGLE OC-4GD)

GTX 1660 (Ti) (SUPER)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 6GB EAGLE (GV-N1660EAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N1660EAGLE OC-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB EAGLE (GV-N166SEAGLE-6GD )

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N166SEAGLE OC-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 Ti 6GB EAGLE (GV-N166TEAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE GTX 1660 Ti 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N166TEAGLE OC-6GD)

RTX 2060 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB EAGLE (GV-N2060EAGLE-6GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB EAGLE OC (GV-N2060EAGLE OC-6GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB EAGLE (GV-N206SEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N206SEAGLE OC-8GD)

RTX 2070 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 8GB EAGLE (GV-N2070EAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N2070EAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB EAGLE (GV-N207SEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N207SEAGLE OC-8GD)

RTX 2080 (SUPER)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 8GB EAGLE (GV-N208SEAGLE-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N208SEAGLE OC-8GD)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB EAGLE (GV-N208SEAGLE-8GC)

GIGABYTE RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB EAGLE OC (GV-N208SEAGLE OC-8GC)