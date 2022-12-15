GIGABYTE Custom Intel Arc A310 & A380 Graphics Cards Appear In Russia Starting At $170

A few months ago, Gigabyte filed five model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission that would be based on the Intel Arc graphics cards. This was a long-standing rumor that the company was discussing becoming an Intel partner, and the filing with the ECC confirmed the information needed to verify its existence. The Russian online store DNS lists two new Gigabyte Intel Arc graphics cards based on the A380 and A310 GPUs.

GIGABYTE confirmed to begin selling custom A310 and A380 graphics cards based on Intel Arc-A designs with pricing as low as $170

With Gigabyte not announcing the two cards to the public, it does raise some confusion. The online store has had the two cards selling for over a week, but Gigabyte has never officially announced the two graphics cards. However, with the listing on DNS, we can verify that Gigabyte is now a custom graphics card manufacturer for AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel.

First, is DNS selling the graphics cards before the official launch by Gigabyte? And, if Gigabyte did not intend to announce the two cards globally, would they be used to assist with graphics and find other uses, such as mining crypto? The latter question is probably too impossible as Intel and AMD are not selected for use in the past for mining crypto, even with Intel creating a specific card for mining and NVIDIA making alternate cards for the same service.

The custom Intel Arc A380 and A310 graphics cards designed by Gigabyte are based on the ACM-G11 GPU. The A380 model will be a more premium-level graphics card from Gigabyte, showing two options for consumers — the A380 GAMING OC and the WINDFORCE OC — both offer overclocking capability, feature 8 Xe-Cores with a 6 GB 96-bit memory. The A310 model, called the WINDFORCE GPU and is considered the cost-friendly of the two, offers 7 Xe-Cores with 4 GB of 64-bit memory.

The boost clock for the GIGABYTE custom A380 GPUs will feature either 2350 to 2450 MHz. Another feature of the A380 graphics cards from GIGABYTE compared to the A310 model is that they offer a single six-pin power connector. The boards are all identical outside the six-pin connector, and the A380 GAMING OC graphics card is missing a heatsink that would typically be located behind the third fan. The website VideoCardz notes a single heatsink for the entire GPU.

The three graphics cards will be inexpensive for consumers compared to AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards currently, ranging between $10 to $231 after converting from the ruble. GIGABYTE's Intel Arc A380 GAMING AND WINDFORCE OC graphics cards are 14,999₽ ($231) and 13,999₽ ($216), while the GIGABYTE Intel Arc A310 WINDFORCE is 10,999 ₽ ($170).

