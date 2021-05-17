Gigabyte and AORUS have silently refreshed their GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with the new LHR 'Lite Hash Rate' variant. The new LHR series graphics cards feature brand new Ampere GPUs that are designed to tackle cryptocurrency mining algorithms.

Gigabyte / AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 LHR 'Lite Hash Rate' Series Graphics Cards Launched To Tackle Cryptocurrency Mining

The LHR 'Lite Hash Rate' series graphics cards are designed to tackle cryptocurrency mining by utilizing brand new Ampere GPU SKUs that halve the mining hash rate in mining algorithms. It's known that the existing cryptocurrency wave has severely restricted gamers from getting brand new gaming graphics cards for their PCs so this move from NVIDIA and its partners should help them.

From previous details, we know that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was going to be the first card to get the LHR 'Lite Hash Rate' treatment. Gigabyte and AORUS have refreshed their RTX 3060 Elite OC, RTX 3060 Gaming OC, RTX 3060 Vision OC, and RTX 3060 Eagle OC / Non-OC graphics cards. These graphics cards feature the brand new Ampere GA106-302-A1 GPU which restricts the mining algorithm from running on it.

GALAX also listed its own GeForce RTX 30 LHR 'Lower Hash Rate' graphics cards last week but those included the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 which aren't supposed to hit retail till June or later so they had to be removed.

As for how users will know if these cards are the new variants or not, Gigabyte is simply listing them as Rev 2.0 on its site and using the LHR 'Lite Hash Rate' description in the list of the key features. The packaging doesn't appear to list this down however we can't see the label on the side which should mention Rev 2.0 and the specific product code. This means that users will have to confirm the product code before buying these graphics cards.

It's a minor inconvenience but we have to remember that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and the rest of the graphics cards are designed for gamers first and there's a reason the new crypto mining block is in place. We should expect the rest of the cards to get the LHR treatment around mid of 2021.

