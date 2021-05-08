GALAX Officially Launches GeForce RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 LHR ‘Lower Hash Rate’ Graphics Cards To Combat GPU Cryptocurrency Mining

GALAX is the first graphics card manufacturer to confirm NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 LHR (Lower Hash Rate) series which is designed to combat cryptocurrency mining. The company has launched two cards under this category which are based on the new Ampere GPU SKUs.

GALAX Launches GeForce RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 LHR Series Graphics Cards, Featuring Brand New Ampere GPU SKUs To Tackle Cryptocurrency Mining

The GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 LHR and GeForce RTX 3070 LHR graphics cards are custom designs and nothing on these cards is changed except the underlying GPU SKU which has been updated to GA102-202 (LHR) for the RTX 3080 and GA104-302 (LHR) for the GeForce RTX 3070. With these new GPUs installed, the graphics cards will be limited to a 50% hash rate in cryptocurrency mining algos, making them unprofitable in such cases.

Following are all the new NVIDIA Ampere GA**2 SKUs that you can expect:

NVIDIA RTX 3090 - GA102-300-A1 -> GA102-302-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3080 - GA102-200-A1 -> GA102-202-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3070 - GA104-300-A1 -> GA104-302-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti - GA104-200-A1 -> GA104-202-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3060 - GA106-300-A1 -> GA106-302-A1

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 standard variants were able to deliver up to 100-110 MH/s in ETH while the RTX 3070 nets you around 55-60 MH/s in ETH. But with half hash rate, you can expect an RTX 3080 to end up around a 3070 deliver less than 50 MH/s & the 3070 to fall below 30 MH/s, as reported by GALAX itself. This would mean that cryptocurrency miners will have to look for other more profitable graphics chips such as the CMP (Cryptocurrency Mining Processor) lineup from NVIDIA.





The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 LHR series graphics cards are titled the FG series. We know what GALAX's SG (Serious Gaming) brand means but we aren't sure what FG means. Since GALAX has already outed its LHR lineup, we can also expect other manufacturers to follow suit and release their own GeForce RTX 30 LHR series cards. The recent reports do state that the cards are being prioritized to E-cafes in China and it will be hard for actual gamers to get their hands on the cards till 2H of 2021.