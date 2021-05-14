GALAX Launches The GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3060 Ti LHR With The NVIDIA Cryptocurrency Mining Limiter

Last week, we reported that GALAX Launched GeForce RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 LHR series graphics cards which feature NVIDIA's hash rate limiter. Now, GALAX has launched the GeForce RTX 3060 & 3060 Ti LHR graphics cards.

GALAX Is Launching Their LHR Cards Under The FG Name & MSI Could Potentially Be Launching Its LHR Cards Under The PLUS Name

The GALAX GeForce RTX 3060 & 3060 Ti graphics cards are custom designs and nothing on these cards is changed except the underlying GPU SKU which has been updated to GA104-202-A1 (LHR) for the RTX 3060 Ti and GA106-302-A1 (LHR) for the GeForce RTX 3060.

With these new GPUs installed, the graphics cards will be limited to a 50% hash rate in cryptocurrency mining algorithms, making them unprofitable in such cases. GALAX has released official figures for how much the hash rate limiter will limit Ethereum mining performance:

RTX 3080 LHR: 43 MH/s

RTX 3070 LHR: 25 MH/s

RTX 3060Ti LHR: 25 MH/s

RTX 3060 LHR: 20 MH/s

It also looks as if MSI is preparing to refresh its lineup with the new LHR cards. It seems as if MSI is using the PLUS moniker to denote which cards have NVIDIA's hash rate limiter. However, an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6800 have made their way into the PLUS series in an EEC submission, but AMD does not have plans to introduce a hash rate limiter.

Similar to Galax, MSI does not have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 LHR card included in its PLUS line. Below are all the LHR Amepre GPU SKUs and it does include a 3090:

NVIDIA RTX 3090 - GA102-300-A1 -> GA102-302-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3080 - GA102-200-A1 -> GA102-202-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3070 - GA104-300-A1 -> GA104-302-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti - GA104-200-A1 -> GA104-202-A1

NVIDIA RTX 3060 - GA106-300-A1 -> GA106-302-A1

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti LHR series graphics cards are titled the FG series. We don't know the meaning of the name just yet but have learned that the cards are being prioritized to E-cafes in China and it will be hard for actual gamers to get their hands on the cards till 2H of 2021 according to recent reports.