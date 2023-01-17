Gigabyte Achieves A Staggering DDR5-11136 Memory OC, Over 11 Gb/s Speeds On Z790 AORUS Tachyon

Extreme overclockers are really squeezing all the juice out of DDR5 memory as Gigabyte has just reached OC speeds of over 11,000 Mbps.

The battle to achieve the highest memory overclock on the Intel Z790 platform isn't stopping yet. We thought we had seen it all with the previous record that was posted on the ASUS ROG Z790 APEX motherboard but it looks like Gigabyte's in-house overclocker, HiCookie from Taiwan, had some surprises up his sleeve.

The renowned overclocker used the Z790 AORUS Tachyon motherboard which features a dual-DIMM design and has been specifically designed for extreme memory and CPU overclocks. The motherboard was paired with an Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU but the most important part is the memory which featured a pair of Gigabyte's own AORUS DDR5-8333 modules with the specific serial number being 'ARS32G83D5'. These are some of the best memory kits that one can get their hands on.

To achieve this specific DDR5 memory overclock, the overclocker used LN2 cooling and pushed a single DDR5 memory module to DDR5-11136 (5567.5 Effective clocks). This is over 11 Gb/s of raw bandwidth and the CAS timings were set to 64-127-127-127-127-2. There's no information if either the stock voltage was used or if the memory was pushed up a bit, the latter seems most likely but this is definitely a big one for team Gigabyte. You can find the validation at HWBOT here & the link to the CPU-z validator here along with its screenshot posted below:

It looks like we are closing in on the maximum DDR5-12600 speeds for the DDR5 standard very soon with these extreme overclocking results. One can even find DDR5 memory kits with up to 8000/9000 Mbps transfer rates in the consumer segment however they come at a premium and will eventually go down as the standard matures and becomes widely adopted which should be relatively soon thanks to AMD's and Intel's latest push.

News Source: Buildzoid