Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date Seemingly Leaked by PS Store, and it’s Surprisingly Soon

When is the PS5-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo going to launch? There have been hints that it might be coming soon, as the game was recently rated in Korea, and now we may have a release date. Apparently, the PlayStation Store recently slipped up, posting a late March release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo. The page has since been amended, but the folks at MP1st managed to grab a couple screenshots. Check them out below.





It’s somewhat surprising that there hasn’t been an official announcement if Ghostwire: Tokyo is actually only two months away, but the promotion for this game has been pretty lackluster in general. Perhaps it can be chalked up to Ghostwire being the last PS5-exclusive from the now-Microsoft-owned Bethesda. Whatever the reason, hopefully we get some more official info soon. Meanwhile, here are Ghostwire: Tokyo’s key features, for those who haven’t been keeping up with the game…

Face The Unknown, Uncover The Truth And Save The City - Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

A Beautifully Haunted Tokyo - Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai - vengeful spirits that prowl the streets. Discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, frozen in time when the city's population disappeared and travel to the surreal underworld on your quest to save your family.

Next-Gen Immersion - With the power and speed of the PlayStation®5 console, Tango Gameworks forges a beautiful, supernatural version of modern Tokyo.

Devastating Elemental Abilities - Wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to PC and PS5, possibly on March 24 (pending official announcement).