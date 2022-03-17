Ghostwire Tokyo New Video Compares NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR and TSR Performance

A new Ghostwire Tokyo comparison video has been shared online, comparing the game's performance running with NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Unreal Engine Temporal Super Resolution.

The comparison video, which has been put together by Cycu1, is pretty thorough, showcasing all the different available presets. The gameplay has been captured on a machine powered by AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 16 GB RAM.

Ghostwire: Tokyo PC Impressions – DLSS, FSR, and Ray Tracing Support Confirmed

Alessio had the chance to try out Ghostwire Tokyo ahead of launch, highlighting how the PC port is quite solid, featuring plenty of different graphics settings alongside the already mentioned DLSS, FSR, and TSR support.

As you can see from the screenshots below, there's a decent amount of graphics settings, such as the ability to tweak the ray tracing culling distance and the quality of shadow maps, texture streaming, subsurface scattering, and global illumination. You can also turn off the motion blur, which I generally recommend, and thankfully Ghostwire: Tokyo supports both uncapped frame rate and exclusive fullscreen mode. Once you activate HDR mode, the brightness slider is updated to allow for tweaking of the maximum luminance and the UI luminance level. These settings should be mandatory in 2022 games, but even major titles sometimes lack them, so it's always nice to see them.

Ghostwire Tokyo launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on March 22nd worldwide.