Ghostwire Tokyo New Trailer Provides a New Gameplay Look
A new Ghostwire Tokyo trailer has been shared online, providing another look at the upcoming game by Tango Gameworks.
The new trailer, which has been shown during the latest State of Play, showcases some of the game's characters and many of the powers that main character Akito will be able to use.
Ghostwire Tokyo launches on March 25th on PlayStation 5 and PC.
Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.
A Beautifully Haunted tokyo
Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai - vengeful spirts spirits that prowl the streets.
Discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, stunningly rendered with incredible detail and built to take advantage of next-generation technology. Experience the city frozen in time when the city’s population disappeared, and travel to the surreal underworld on your quest to save your family.
Devastating Elemental Abilities
Wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. Use your ethereal abilities to ascend to the to the top of Tokyo's skyline and soar over the streets to discover new missions or even get the drop on your enemies.
