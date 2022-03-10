Ghostwire Tokyo New Trailer Provides a New Gameplay Look

A new Ghostwire Tokyo trailer has been shared online, providing another look at the upcoming game by Tango Gameworks.

The new trailer, which has been shown during the latest State of Play, showcases some of the game's characters and many of the powers that main character Akito will be able to use.

Ghostwire Tokyo Visual Novel Prelude Available Now for Free on PlayStation 5

Ghostwire Tokyo launches on March 25th on PlayStation 5 and PC.