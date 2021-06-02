Ghostrunner PS5/XSX Update Dated, Will Include a 4K/120fps Mode and “Instant Loading”

Next-gen console versions of last year’s sleeper-hit action-platformer Ghostrunner have been dated and detailed, and it sounds like the game’s devs are really doing their best to push the new hardware. The updated version of Ghostrunner will offer both a ray-traced fidelity mode and a 4K/120fps performance mode. Even on next-gen consoles, it’s pretty rare to see 4K and 120fps at the same time, so kudos for the makers of Ghostrunner for pulling it off.

Sadly, a next-gen Ghostrunner trailer has not been released, but here’s what publisher 505 Games has to say about the forthcoming PS5/XSX updates:

Horizon Forbidden West Showcased with 14 Minutes of Truly-Next-Gen PS5 Gameplay

Ghostrunner’s critically-acclaimed fast-paced cyberpunk action makes the leap into next-gen with improved graphics, performance and awesome new features. Cut through cyborgs while grappling across deadly chasms post-processing HDR, ray tracing fidelity mode, 3D audio, Haptic feedback for the PlayStation 5 and more. Split-second reaction timing and impressive moves feels even more impressively aggressive with 4K/120 FPS and instant loading. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Ghostrunner include all modes added since launch, including the time-attack style Kill Run Mode and intuitive Photo Mode. One More Level will continue to expand the title even further throughout the year, with the recently-announced roguelike Wave Mode and more accessible Assist Mode coming later this summer.

On the subject of next-gen consoles, 505 Games recently announced a Ghostrunner 2 is in the works, and the sequel will only be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. You can get more details here.

Ghostrunner is out now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and Luna, and is playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. The full native next-gen versions of Ghostrunner launch on September 28. Not sure if you’re interested? You can check out Wccftech’s full positive review of the game, right here.