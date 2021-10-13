Ghost Recon Frontline Testing Delayed Indefinitely Following Harshly Negative Fan Reaction

Last week Ubisoft announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play battle-royale-inspired take on the long-running series, and fans were... not pleased. YouTube reaction to the game’s debut trailer is around 80 percent negative, with 4.4k likes to 17k dislikes, and social media has been flooded with dissatisfied fans. Well, it seems Ubisoft may have heard the complaints – the publisher promised early testing was “coming soon,” but now they’ve already delayed it indefinitely.

We have an important message regarding Ghost Recon Frontline's Closed Test. pic.twitter.com/ne1VgOLMJF — GRFrontline (@GRFrontline) October 13, 2021

We have decided it is best to postpone the Closed Test for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline. The development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible. We'll share details on the new date for the Closed Test as soon as we can. Thank you for your ongoing support.

There are any number of possible reasons why Ghost Recon Frontline testing may have been delayed, but the most likely is that fans just aren't excited for the game and aren't signing up to be a part of testing. There’s nothing worse than throwing a party and having nobody show up, so better to delay and hope you can drum up more interest somewhere down the line.

Haven’t been keeping up with Ghost Recon Frontline? Here’s the game’s official description…

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is a free-to-play, tactical-action, massive PVP shooter grounded in the renowned Ghost Recon universe. The game features an advanced class system and large set of tactical support tools allowing for complete freedom in strategic gameplay, with multiple ways to outsmart enemy teams and win every fight. Unbound Tactical Freedom - Switch between different contractors, even in the heat of battle. Shape the battlefield around you by calling in tactical reinforcements such as deadly auto-turrets, smoke screen drones and massive barricades. There is always more than one way to win, and it is entirely up to what kind of strategic approach you will take.

- Switch between different contractors, even in the heat of battle. Shape the battlefield around you by calling in tactical reinforcements such as deadly auto-turrets, smoke screen drones and massive barricades. There is always more than one way to win, and it is entirely up to what kind of strategic approach you will take. Class-Based Squads - Team up with other players from all around the world and put together your perfect squad through a deep and impactful class system. Enjoy a tailored gameplay experience and bring your own tactical strategies to the field.

- Team up with other players from all around the world and put together your perfect squad through a deep and impactful class system. Enjoy a tailored gameplay experience and bring your own tactical strategies to the field. Massive Battleground - Discover Drakemoor Island, an open world full of diverse environments at the heart of the conflict in Ghost Recon Frontline. Consisting of multiple landmarks and distinct biomes, from high mountains to ruthless arid lands, and ever-changing weather conditions, Drakemoor Island requires unyielding adaptation.

Ghost Recon Frontline has been announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. A release window has yet to be revealed, and based on the latest developments, we probably won’t get one for a while (or maybe ever).