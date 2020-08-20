Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.07 Available Now for PlayStation 4 and Here’s What it Does
Sucker Punch has rolled out Ghost of Tsushima update 1.07 and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.
Going by the release notes, the patch is a minor one although it still weighs in at roughly 1GB. According to the official patch notes, it packs some general bug fixes and improvements – just like patches 1.06, 1.05, and 1.04.
As shared by developer Sucker Punch Productions, however, the 1.07 update also includes a new option to increase stick tolerance to account for drift or deadzone issues.
Patch 1.07 for #GhostOfTsushima is now live, including a new option to increase stick tolerance to account for drift or deadzone issues, and various additional bug fixes. pic.twitter.com/lRuRMPGia5
— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) August 20, 2020
Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.07 Release Notes
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Adds a new option to increase stick tolerance to account for drift or deadzone issues
Ghost of Tsushima is available globally now for PlayStation 4. As announced earlier this week, the game is getting a free co-op multiplayer mode this Fall. ‘Legends’, as Sucker Punch calls the new mode, is inspired by Japanese Mythology and will feature four different samurai classes, co-op story missions for up to two players, and wave-based survival missions for four players. In addition, ‘Legends’ will include four-player raids that will be made available after the new mode’s launch.
We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience. You’ll be able to partner up with friends or via online matchmaking and play Legends in groups of 2-4 players. Each player can choose from one of four different character classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has unique advantages and abilities that we’ll reveal in the future.
With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.
With four players, you’ll be able to take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, Including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities.
If you can best the Story and Survival missions, you may be confident enough to take on the four-player Raid that will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 55.09
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter