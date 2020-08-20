Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.07 Available Now for PlayStation 4 and Here’s What it Does

Sucker Punch has rolled out Ghost of Tsushima update 1.07 and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

Going by the release notes, the patch is a minor one although it still weighs in at roughly 1GB. According to the official patch notes, it packs some general bug fixes and improvements – just like patches 1.06, 1.05, and 1.04.

As shared by developer Sucker Punch Productions, however, the 1.07 update also includes a new option to increase stick tolerance to account for drift or deadzone issues.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.07 Release Notes General bug fixes and improvements

Adds a new option to increase stick tolerance to account for drift or deadzone issues

Ghost of Tsushima is available globally now for PlayStation 4. As announced earlier this week, the game is getting a free co-op multiplayer mode this Fall. ‘Legends’, as Sucker Punch calls the new mode, is inspired by Japanese Mythology and will feature four different samurai classes, co-op story missions for up to two players, and wave-based survival missions for four players. In addition, ‘Legends’ will include four-player raids that will be made available after the new mode’s launch.