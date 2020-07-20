Ghost of Tsushima Tops UK Charts Ahead of Paper Mario: The Origami King

Ghost of Tsushima has topped last week's retail charts in the United Kingdom, according to GfK data posted by GamesIndustry.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive developed by Sucker Punch Productions couldn't get near the incredible figures pulled off last month by Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II, though that was basically a given. According to the report, it managed to sell 7% more than Bend Studio's Days Gone did last year, which should still amount to a solid performance while we wait for global sales data.

Sucker Punch Considered Pirates, Three Musketeers and Rob Roy Before Going with Samurai

Ghost of Tsushima stayed well ahead of Paper Mario: The Origami King, the other major console exclusive that debuted last week on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, according to the GfK data reported by GamesIndustry, Ghost of Tsushima pulled off four times as many sales as Paper Mario: The Origami King. However, this was still the best-selling launch week for a Paper Mario game to date in the United Kingdom.

We've reviewed both games at launch; here's a recap of what we thought of them.

Ghost of Tsushima (9/10) Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch's best game yet and a great open world title capable of measuring to some of the biggest names in the genre. The excellent rendition of feudal Japan, along with its well-written characters and story, make Ghost of Tsushima stand out as the last must-have PlayStation 4 exclusive. Paper Mario: The Origami King (7.5/10) Paper Mario: The Origami King is the best Paper Mario game I've played in over a decade, and yet I'm still feeling let down. While it's incredibly endearing and genuinely funny, it's also painfully boring and the thought of playing it again puts me straight to sleep. There will undoubtedly be massive fans of Paper Mario: The Origami King, but I can't say I'm one of them. A lovely action adventure game, but essential for no one.

