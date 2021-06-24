Ghost of Tsushima Standalone Expansion Ghost of Ikishima to Launch This Year – Rumor

A Ghost of Tsushima standalone expansion called Ghost of Ikishima is currently in development, according to rumors circulating online.

XboxERA co-founder Shpeshal_Nick, who proved to be reliable in the past, revealed today that this standalone expansion in the vein of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: Lost Legacy is targeting a 2021 release. The leaker hasn't mentioned any platform, but it is likely this will be a cross-gen release, which is not surprising considering the main game launched on PlayStation 4. ResetERA forums member KatharsisT also added that it is going to be a single-player expansion.

Ghosts of Ikishima. An Expandalone type game. Aiming for 2021. Not sure how so many seemed to find out so quick. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

While Speshal_Nick has proved to be reliable in the past, we should everything with a grain of salt. As Sony doesn't have many games planned for the final few months of the year, releasing a Ghost of Tsushima standalone expansion would make tons of sense, also considering the success of last year's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch's best game yet and a great open-world title capable of measuring to some of the biggest names in the genre. The excellent rendition of feudal Japan, along with its well-written characters and story, make Ghost of Tsushima stand out as the last must-have PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.