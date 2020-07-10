Ghost of Tsushima Is Up for Preload and Clocks in at ‘Only’ 34GB on Your PS4

Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima is up now for preload through the official PS Store and its file size might be surprising.

The open-world action title is launching for PS4 exclusively next week and the game can now be preloaded for those who pre-ordered the title digitally.

As covered yesterday, Ghost of Tsushima will be Sucker Punch’s biggest open-world title to date by far. “Ghost of Tsushima is by far the biggest game we have ever made”, the studio wrote yesterday. “The map is divided into three regions filled with more than forty diverse Biomes and hundreds of points of interest. Our goal when building an open-world game is always “if you can see it, you can reach it,” with as few exceptions as possible. You will journey through lush forests, cross boggy swamp lands, and enter into frozen mountainous landscapes. We collected so many references from movies, games, paintings, and even travel posters to draw inspiration. We want to present you with an authentic, believable world, a world that would call out to you, inviting you to explore, a world that is rich and full of surprises.”

Still, Sucker Punch’s open-world title weighs in at only 34GB on PS4. For an open-world title, this size can be considered quite small. For reference – CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 from 2015 requires roughly 50GB of free space on PlayStation 4, while Assassin’s Creed Odyssey clocks in at approximately 46GB on Sony’s console. Then again, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, one of the larger open-world titles available, weighs in at approximately 30GB on PS4.

We will have to wait and see how large Ghost of Tsushima actually is compared to other open-world titles. It might be relevant to mention that Sucker Punch Productions' previous open-world title, Infamous: Second Son, required only 24GB of free space. Then again, this title only provided around 10 to 12 hours of gameplay.

Ghost of Tsushima launches next week on July 17 for PS4.