Ghost of Tsushima New Video Highlights Base PS4, PS4 Pro Differences

A new Ghost of Tsushima comparison video has been shared online, comparing graphics and performance for the game running on base PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

The video put together by Resero highlights how frame rate dips on both consoles, with the base PlayStation 4 obviously faring worse in this regard. The PlayStation 4 Pro's performance is much more stable, even though Performance Mode doesn't seem to bring massive improvements, as the frame rate still doesn't get past 30 frames per second. Graphics obviously look better on PlayStation 4 Pro, but the base console still offers an acceptable visual experience.

Ghost of Tsushima Features An Emotional Story, With A Main Character In a Constant State Of Emotional Conflict

Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch's most ambitious game yet, and the team delivered on pretty much every front, creating an excellent rendition of feudal Japan featuring well-written characters and story.

Ghost of Tsushima launches worldwide exclusively on PlayStation 4 later this week, on July 17th.