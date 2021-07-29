Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion the Size of the Original Game’s First Act

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut arrives next month with the all-new Iki Island expansion in tow, but just how much content can we expect from this DLC? Will it just be a quick snack, or something more substantial? Well, in a new interview with Push Square, Sucker Punch promised something on par – both in terms of area to explore and length – with the original game's first act set in Izuhara.

If you're familiar with Ghost of Tsushima, Iki Island is the size of, really, the first act of the main game, Izuhara. It's a big, dense story with a lot of landscape and secrets to discover.

The first act of Ghost of Tsushima is the game’s longest, running a solid 10 to 20 hours depending on whether you opt to clean up all its side content. So yeah, Iki Island is a pretty substantial expansion, on par with other Sony semi-sequels like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. You can also expect a fairly daunting challenge from the DLC, as Iki Island has been designed for people who have already mastered the main game…

The Iki Island expansion is available once the player gets into Act 2. However, we really wanted to also embrace our players who had faithfully played through all of Ghost of Tsushima and wanted to have this experience. So the Iki Island expansion will kind of jump up in difficulty for those players who have really explored breadth and width of Tsushima Island.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the Iki Island expansion is included in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Those who already own the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima will be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $20 -- there is no free “Smart Delivery” style upgrade for PS4 owners. If you’re new to the game, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will set you back $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut hits PS4 and PS5 on August 20.