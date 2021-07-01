Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Adds Iki Island and More in August, PS5 Upgrade Not Free

Several leaks have hinted this was coming, but today Sony and Sucker Punch officially announced Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, a new version of the game that adds content, PS5 features, and more. You can check out a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, below.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Rated for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

The headline feature of GoT Director’s Cut is Iki Island, an all-new expansive area that will provide Jin with new adventures and stories to explore.

If you’re a history buff, you may know that in addition to Tsushima, the neighboring island of Iki was also invaded during this time period. Today we’re excited to reveal that a whole new chapter in Jin’s journey is coming and will take place on Iki. In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past. We’ll have more to share about the story of Iki soon, but today we can confirm that beyond a whole new story and new characters, this new island also features tons of new content including brand new environments to explore, new armor for Jin as well as his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, and much more. There are even new animals to pet! On both platforms, Director’s Cut will also offer new Trophies to unlock for the new Iki content.

In addition to the new content, new PS5-exclusive features are being added to Ghost of Tsushima, including full DualSense support, 3D audio, improved load times, and “4K resolution options.” Perhaps the most interesting new feature is full Japanese lip sync, which is now possible due to the PS5 being able to render GoT's cutscenes in real time. A free update will also drop alongside the Director’s Cut offering Photo Mode improvements, target lock-on, and more. Those who pre-order from participating retailers can grab a few bonus goodies as well.

Those who already own the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima will be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $20. Oh, and no, there is no free “Smart Delivery” style upgrade for PS4 owners – you’ll have to pay an additional $10 to play on PS5. If you’re new to the game, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will set you back $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut hits PS4 and PS5 on August 20.