Ghost of Tsushima 2.12 Update Introduces Legends Improvements and Balance Changes

A new Ghost of Tsushima update has gone live today, introducing improvements and balance changes for the Legends multiplayer mode.

The 2.12 update introduces some changes for the Survival and Rival modes, as well as the ability to matchmake to fill empty slots in Nightmare Survival and Nightmare Story and more.

PS5s are Again Being Airlifted to the West to Get Consoles to Players for the Holidays

In Survival and Rivals modes, enemy spawn points will now be randomized and will change with each new match. However, Nightmare Survival will maintain a fixed spawn pattern for the entire week to create an even playing ground for the leaderboards. Nightmare Story now has a fixed spawn location for Gyozen’s Scroll and the Oni Chest each week.

Fixed a bug in Survival and Rivals where waves could occasionally stop spawning after all enemies were killed.

Fixed a bug in Survival and Rivals where enemies could occasionally stop attacking.

Added the ability to matchmake to fill empty slots to Nightmare Survival and Nightmare Story. For now, we’re testing this feature and will monitor to make sure it doesn’t upset game balance and may remove it in the future depending on your feedback.

Adjusted the Show Details screen in the Lobby to include both perks on equipped gear.

The new Ghost of Tsushima update also introduces balance changes for all Legends classes. Catch all of the changes below.

Assassin Increased the base assassination speed. Stealth attacks are now faster and quieter. Removed Experienced Assassin technique Replaced with a new technique, Deft Hands Adjusted the unlock order of some Assassin techniques. Adjusted targeting of Shadow Strike technique. Shadow Strike now scales slightly with Stealth Attack Damage While Shadow Strike is active, the Assassin will be invisible to enemies.

Hunter Staggering Arrow Reduced cooldown (From 55 seconds to 42 seconds) Spirit Archer Reduced cooldown (From 55 seconds to 42 seconds)

Samurai Raging Flame Increased cooldown (From 36 seconds to 50 seconds) Reduced the amount of fire damage spread to nearby enemies when using Heavy Attacks Reduced duration (From 20 seconds to 11 seconds) Spirit Pull Increased duration (From 11 seconds to 15 seconds) Explosive Blade Increased duration (From 11 seconds to 15 seconds) Fixed a bug where Explosive Blade would not trigger explosions in some cases

Ronin (NOTE: Despite the Item Adjustment below limiting Samurai and Assassin classes to a maximum of 6 concussion bombs, the Ronin will still maintain a maximum of 12 concussion bombs.)



The Ghost of Tsushima 2.12 update also tweaks balance further with some item adjustments.

Item adjustments Bottle of Liquid Courage Decreased maximum resolve gain from 3 to 2

Weightless Spirit Drastically increased reload speed Increased draw speed Increased arrow velocity Increased maximum Fire Arrow count

Bomb Pack and Forbidden Medicine When equipped on Samurai and Assassin, reduced the total concussion bomb ammo count (From 12 bombs to 6 bombs)

The Mist of Yagata Increased the healing effect

Magma Bomb Fixed a bug affecting Magma Bomb duration when used alongside Smoke Bomb. No longer knocks down enemies caught in the blast



Ghost of Tsushima is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.