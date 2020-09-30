Get Two Echo Dots for Just $40 Ahead of Prime Day 2020

Amazon is offering two Echo Dot smart speakers for a low price of just $40 as an early Prime Day 2020 deal.

Grab the World’s Best Ever Smart Speaker in the Echo Dot for a Low Price of $40 for a Two-Pack

The Echo Dot does not need any introduction at this point. It’s a smart speaker from Amazon that does smart speaker stuff really, really well. Just plug it in, sign in with your Amazon account and you have a smart assistant at your disposal with Alexa. And if you fancied the idea of placing one or two speakers around your property then today is the best day to do it. Amazon is offering a two-pack of Echo Dot speakers for a low price of just $40 ahead of Prime Day 2020.

If this is the first time you are coming across the Echo Dot then here’s what you need to know. First and foremost, this particular model is extremely small and can be tucked away on a bookshelf or left on a counter top without too much distraction. Once plugged in, powered up, you can say ‘Alexa’ to wake up the smart assistant and ask it different questions. Literally, whatever is on your mind, just ask and if there’s an answer for it in Amazon’s data center, Alexa will throw it at you.

But that’s not what the Echo Dot is about. Since this speaker packs Alexa, therefore you can control Alexa-compatible smart home devices using it. This includes countless bulbs, TVs, smart plugs, microwaves and so on. Just look for that ‘works with Alexa’ sticker and you can control it with this speaker.

And of course, since this is a ‘speaker’ therefore you can use it to listen to music, radio, podcasts, you name it. There are numerous services supported here, with Apple Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio available just to name a few. Some services require a subscription to work at their full potential.

This is an early Prime Day 2020 deal, and one which is going to bode well with buyers. Which also means that it is going to sell out fast given how good it is. Just add the speaker to your cart, enter the discount code (given below) and wait for it to arrive at your doorstep.

At the time of writing, speaker is in stock and will be shipped to you as soon as possible. Get that order in right now if you are the type of person who hates waiting on something to arrive at a later date.

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Was $39.99 using discount code DOTPRIME2PK

